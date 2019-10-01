Thomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authorities

Thomas Cook’s auditor EY is being investigated by regulators. Credit: PA

Thomas Cook’s auditors will be investigated on their role in signing off the last set of accounts for the travel firm prior to its collapse, the accounting regulator has announced. Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it would look at whether EY acted properly in scrutinising the numbers in 2018 and could censure the individual accountants or the financial services giant itself. It follows a similar inquiry launched by Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee which is looking at the collapse and has demanded the appearance of executives and auditors for a hearing.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

MPs on the committee are particularly keen to look at the bonuses awarded to bosses and EY’s role in auditing. EY replaced PwC as auditors in 2017 and told Thomas Cook accountants that they should stop claiming regular costs on the balance sheet as “one-off” items. A common practices for businesses is to strip out “one-off” costs from certain profit measures, but critics argue this could be seen as a route to flattering the numbers. If the FRC’s investigation finds any wrongdoing, it could lead to a severe reprimand and a fine for those involved. The audit sector has faced a barrage of criticism in recent years, with the Government vowing to tighten up the industry.

EY could face a fine or sanctions over its role at Thomas Cook. Credit: Philip Toscano/PA