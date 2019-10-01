Trust in driverless cars still an issue for UK motorists, survey suggests

Motorists are not ready to take their hands off the wheel and surrender control to driverless cars, research by the AA suggests. The British motoring association has found that while many people see the benefits, such as improved mobility for the elderly and disabled, the cultural attachment to cars is stronger than technology and the issue of trust in autonomous vehicles remains a concern. Only a quarter of drivers (23%) in a poll of 21,039 people indicated they would trust a vehicle to drive itself while they were in it. AA president Edmund King has warned that technological pioneers should not just make fully autonomous cars their utopia without bringing drivers with them on the journey.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the cultural importance of the car,” he said. “We shouldn’t take a Luddite approach to new driverless car technology but must bring the consumers with us. “Today, nearly two thirds (63%) would be lost without their car, more women (70%) say they would be lost without their car than men (59%) and two thirds still actually enjoy driving. “Even with the projected growth of ride hailing, connected and driverless cars, almost half can never envisage a time when they might give up their car.” Almost nine in 10 (87%) people expressed the most amount of concern over the possibility of situations coming up that were not anticipated by software programmers developing autonomous technology.

Credit: Niall Carson/PA