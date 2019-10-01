UK to offer new Brexit plan to Brussels

Britain is to present the EU with a Brexit plan within days as moves to find a breakthrough on the issue of the Northern Ireland border backstop intensify. The UK will offer Brussels a revised Brexit deal by the end of the week as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramps up efforts to strike an agreement. It is understood the legal text of a Brexit plan will be sent to Brussels after the Tory conference concludes on Wednesday. The move comes as Irish broadcaster RTE reported the UK had put forward the idea of custom clearance centres being set up five to ten miles either side of the Irish border. However, Government sources distanced themselves from parts of the reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The reported plans by the British Government to create customs posts along both sides of the Irish border to replace the backstop were dismissed by Irish deputy premier Simon Coveney. The idea for the customs posts are contained in the so-called ‘non-papers’ submitted by UK officials during recent technical discussions. Mr Coveney poured cold water on the plans, saying Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland “deserves better.” He tweeted: “Non-Paper = Non-Starter. Time the EU had a serious proposal from the UK Govt if a #Brexit deal is to be achievable in October. NI and IRE deserves better!” Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “If Boris Johnson had spent any time listening to businesses and communities in Northern Ireland, he would know that these proposals are utterly unworkable.” The comments came after the Prime Minister said he remained “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of a deal despite the limited time available ahead of the scheduled October 31 withdrawal date. He said the UK side had made some “pretty big moves” towards a deal but it was up to Brussels to respond to find the right “landing zone”. The moves came as it was was revealed that sexual and violent offenders will be kept behind bars for longer under plans being set out by the Justice Secretary. Robert Buckland will confirm he will end the system which sees some of the most serious offenders released after serving just half their sentence. The move – and a warning to criminals from Home Secretary Priti Patel that “we are coming after you” – is the latest sign of the Tories seeking to burnish their credentials as the party of law and order ahead of an expected election. As the countdown to the Brexit deadline of October 31 continued, the PM insisted the UK would quit the EU on that date “whatever happens”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.