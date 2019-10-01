UK Weather Forecast: Heavy and thundery showers in the south as the north gets colder but brighter.

Today: A band of rain will sink slowly south across northern England. To the south showers, some heavy and thundery will develop quite widely. For Scotland and Northern Ireland many places dry with sunny spells.

Tonight: Showers easing in the south and for most dry overnight with clear skies. Turning chilly with a frost in some rural areas. Breezier in the east with the odd shower.

Wednesday: For many a fine and dry day with sunny periods. Still the odd shower affecting some northern and eastern coastal areas where it will remain breezy.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Turning wet and windy in the west on Thursday. The rain spreading east across most parts later and into Friday. Drier for a time Saturday, then more rain arriving later.