UK Weather Forecast: Tomorrow for many a fine and dry day with sunny periods.

Tonight: Showers easing in the south and for most dry overnight with clear skies. Turning chilly with a frost in some rural areas. Breezier in the east with the odd shower.

Wednesday: For many a fine and dry day with sunny periods. Still the odd shower affecting some northern and eastern coastal areas where it will remain breezy.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Turning wet and windy in the west on Thursday. The rain spreading east across most parts later and into Friday. Drier for a time Saturday, then more rain arriving later.