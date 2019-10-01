Up to 60% of police officers could get tasers as Priti Patel announces millions in funding

Up to 60% of police officers could be equipped with Tasers under plans announced by Priti Patel as she outlined proposals aimed at making the Tories appear tough on crime.

The Home Secretary committed funding to tackle county lines gangs that exploit children and other vulnerable people during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday.​

Ms Patel, the daughter of Ugandan Asians, also reiterated a tough stance on immigration ahead of an anticipated general election, pledging to "end the free movement of people once and for all".​

Saying law and order is "central to our DNA as Conservatives", Ms Patel pledged a £10 million ringfenced fund to equip up to 60% of police officers with Tasers.​

"It is the job of chief constables to make that operational decision," she told the conference.​

"It is the job of the home secretary to empower them to do so.​

"I am giving them that power."​