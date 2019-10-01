Warning over ‘sadfishing’ as schoolchildren seek solace online

Schoolchildren seeking solace online are being affected by the latest toxic social media trend – “sadfishing”, a new report warns.

Youngsters are being accused of attention-seeking after sharing details about personal issues online in search of support, it says.

“Sadfishing” has been used to describe when someone posts about an emotional problem in an attempt to attract attention, sympathy or hook an audience.

The term was coined after a number of celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, were accused of teasing details about personal issues on their social media site to drum up publicity and attract more likes and shares.

But a new study, by Digital Awareness UK (DAUK), says that youngsters facing genuine distress who are turning to the internet to find support are being accused of jumping on this bandwagon, and may be bullied as a result.

It argues that in these cases, students can be left feeling disappointed at not getting the support they desire, and it could make their emotional or mental health problems worse.

One Year 7 student told researchers he used Instagram to share his feelings when he was feeling down due to problems at home.

“I got a lot of people commenting on and ‘liking’ my post but then some people said I was sadfishing the next day at school for attention,” the student said.

“Sharing my feelings online has made me feel worse in some ways but supported in others.”