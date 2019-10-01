What the papers says – October 1

The premier’s plan to charm leaders on the continent to achieve Brexit, and his personal life lead Tuesday’s papers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the European Union to rule out an extension to Article 50 so he can achieve Brexit, according to The Times.

The Independent says Mr Johnson is planning a “last-minute charm offensive” on European leaders to avoid dealing with the bloc’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who is viewed by Number 10 as a “stickler for rules”.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the overtures Mr Johnson will make to Europe’s leaders, which it describes as forming the PM’s “final Brexit plan”.

The i reports opposition parties have begun talks to form a “Government of national unity” to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The PM has been defended by senior Government ministers over accusations he groped a journalist in 1999, according to The Guardian, which also reports on the BBC reversing its decision to sanction presenter Naga Munchetty.

Metro also reports on the BBC “U-Turn” and says Mr Johnson “shrugs off” the groping claim.

The Daily Mirror reports that American Jennifer Arcuri’s laptop “containing personal details from her time with Boris Johnson has been stolen”.

The Daily Mail says the Conservatives have committed to new law and order plans which will see sexual predators and “the most violent criminals” face longer jail terms, while the Daily Express features an interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel in which she warns lawbreakers: “We are coming after you!”

Saudi Arabia is attempting to secure investors for its national petroleum and natural gas company, Aramco, by “dangling” a multi-billion pound yearly payout, the Financial Times reports.

England and Chelsea player Ross Barkley was escorted to an ATM by police officers following an argument with a taxi driver, according to the Daily Star.