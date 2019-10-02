Boris Johnson joins Snapchat so followers can 'see what he does as PM'

Boris Johnson has joined Snapchat. Credit: @BorisJohnson

Boris Johnson has joined multimedia message platform Snapchat so his followers can "see more of what I'm doing as your prime minister." Mr Johnson announced the move with a tweet on Wednesday morning, about an hour before he was due to deliver his keynote speech at the Conservative conference in Manchester.

Snapchat allows users to share images and videos with friends or followers and grew its reputation on the fact that messages would disappear after a short period of time, a feature that has since been adopted by Facebook-owned rival Instagram’s Stories feature. The prime minister used his first posts on Snapchat to reiterate his priorities, including “get Brexit done”, “better hospitals” and “20,000 more police”. Mr Johnson has more than a million followers on his personal Twitter account, nearly 750,000 on Facebook and around 200,000 on Instagram.

Boris Johnson invited people to follow him on Snapchat shortly before taking to the stage at the Conservative conference. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA