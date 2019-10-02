Boris Johnson says 'back me or sack me' to both EU leaders and MPs, writes Robert Peston

Boris Johnson will soon give the EU his Brexit offer and say 'take it or leave it' Credit: PA

In setting the scene for Boris Johnson's first and potentially historic speech as prime minister to Tory Party Conference, Downing Street made two statements that sounded a lot like threats, both to EU leaders and to opposition MPs. In tearing up the 2017 Joint Report that underlies the so-called backstop to keep open the border on the island of Ireland - that foundation of the Brexit deal agreed by Theresa May and ditched by Johnson - Downing Street said "officials have made it clear that if Brussels does not engage with the offer...then this government will not negotiate further until we have left the EU". In other words, Johnson wants to know pronto whether the EU is prepared to ditch two of its reddest lines: Both that it would allow infrastructure for customs checks somewhere on the island of Ireland, though away from the border (contrary to the Joint Report) and that any bridging arrangements (or backstop) to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic pending long-term solutions do not include the risk of permanent membership of the customs union.

A member of Johnson's team told me yesterday, it should be clear by the end of next week whether an entente is reachable - after negotiators enter a "dark tunnel". In fact I think we will know much earlier, possibly even tonight whether the gulf between Johnson and the EU is remotely bridgeable - and whether his government then concentrates exclusively on mitigating the impact of a no-deal Brexit (though the PM will spend coming days on a whistlestop tour of European capitals trying to woo EU leaders). The other inflammatory statement from Downing Street, attributed to a "senior Number 10 official" (I think we all know who that is), said that if the talks flop, "this government will not negotiate [Brexit] delay" and "the EU is obliged by EU law only to negotiate with member state governments".

Dominic Cummings is the prime minister's most senior aide. Credit: PA