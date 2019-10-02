Boris Johnson to offer EU new proposals after Brexit rallying cry conference speech

After telling Tories 'we can, we must and we will' get Brexit done, he will tell the EU there'll be no delay beyond the October 31 deadline. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer the EU new proposals to resolve the Brexit deadlock after he gives a rallying cry speech to the Tory conference. He is expected to tell the Conservative Party Conference "we can, we must and we will" get Brexit done, before telling Brussels there will be no delay beyond the October 31 deadline. The PM has said he will present a "very good offer" which he says will solve the issue of the Northern Irish backstop, but Mr Johnson has told ITV News he's not sure they will accept. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says the initial reaction from EU nations is that they "can't accept what they understand to be Boris Johnson's Brexit offer". Ahead of his speech, hundreds of people formed a huge queue outside the conference centre, with some people waiting from 5.30am to hear the prime minister speak. British officials have made clear to EU counterparts that the legal texts which will be presented to the European Union are a final offer and unless Brussels is prepared to engage there will be no more talks until after Brexit.

The Prime Minister will restate his commitment to the October 31 date despite legislation aimed at preventing him taking the UK out of the EU without a deal unless he has the consent of Parliament. In his speech in Manchester, the Prime Minister will say: "Voters are desperate for us to focus on their other priorities - what people want, what leavers want, what remainers want, what the whole world wants - is to move on. "That is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let's get Brexit done - we can, we must and we will." It has also been reported Mr Johnson will unveil a "two borders for four years" plan on Wednesday that will leave Northern Ireland in a relationship with Europe until 2025, according to The Daily Telegraph. "Major EU capitals" have already been briefed about the plan, which accepts the need for both a regulatory border between Britain and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea for four years and customs checks between the North and the Irish Republic, the paper reports.

However, Ireland's deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney, speaking late on Tuesday night, said this was "no basis for an agreement" and "concerning to say the least". "I read that Prime Minister Johnson is going to bring forward a proposal tomorrow. Some are even saying he has been briefing certain EU capitals in relation to these ideas since Tuesday. We haven't seen anything," Mr Coveney said on Virgin One's Tonight Show. A senior Number 10 official said: "The Government is either going to be negotiating a new deal or working on no deal - nobody will work on delay. "We will keep fighting to respect the biggest democratic vote in British history." In a message to MPs seeking to prevent the Prime Minister leaving without a deal on October 31, the source said: "The EU is obliged by EU law only to negotiate with member state governments, they cannot negotiate with Parliament, and this government will not negotiate delay."

