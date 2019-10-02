- ITV Report
Boris Johnson to seek fresh suspension of parliament from October 8
Boris Johnson will make a fresh effort to suspend Parliament on October 8, it has been revealed.
After being brought back to the Commons following the Supreme Court ruling, Downing Street has confirmed the Prime Minister will seek to prorogue Parliament once more next week - with a Queen's Speech to follow on October 14.
In a statement, Number 10 said: "The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that he wants to set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech."
Mr Johnson added: “I want to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“Through a Queen’s Speech, the Government will set out its plans for the NHS, schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.
“We will get Brexit done on October 31 and continue delivering on these vital issues.”
The statement from Downing Street gave a brief outline of what the Queen's speech may contain - very much echoing the Prime Minister's address to the Tory party faithful earlier in the day.
It added: "The Prime Minister has today set out a fair and reasonable compromise for replacing the backstop and securing the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union with a deal.
"If a deal can be agreed at European Council, a central feature of the legislative programme will be to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before 31 October.
"These timings would mean Parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening to be undertaken, including those done by the House Authorities."