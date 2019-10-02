Boris Johnson to seek fresh suspension of parliament from October 8

Boris Johnson will make a fresh effort to suspend Parliament on October 8, it has been revealed.

After being brought back to the Commons following the Supreme Court ruling, Downing Street has confirmed the Prime Minister will seek to prorogue Parliament once more next week - with a Queen's Speech to follow on October 14.

In a statement, Number 10 said: "The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that he wants to set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech."

Mr Johnson added: “I want to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“Through a Queen’s Speech, the Government will set out its plans for the NHS, schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.

“We will get Brexit done on October 31 and continue delivering on these vital issues.”