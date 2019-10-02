Burger King milkshake tweet banned for endorsing anti-social behaviour

A Burger King tweet alerting customers that it was “selling milkshakes all weekend” – after far-right figures had the drinks thrown at them – has been banned for condoning and encouraging anti-social behaviour. The tweet by the fast food chain on May 18 read: “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK. #justsaying” Burger King posted the tweet the day after a McDonald’s outlet in Edinburgh temporarily stopped selling milkshakes or ice cream by “police request” ahead of a Brexit Party rally to be addressed by Nigel Farage.

The now-deleted tweet Credit: ASA/Twitter/PA

It followed a spate of dairy-based incidents involving right-wing politicians. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin both had food and drinks thrown at them during the European election campaign. Former English Defence League leader Mr Yaxley-Lennon was drenched by milkshakes twice in two days as he campaigned in the north-west of England. Mr Farage was also later doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle, days after his Edinburgh appearance. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said 24 people complained that Burger King’s tweet was irresponsible and offensive because they believed it encouraged violence and anti-social behaviour. Burger King defended the tweet, saying it was intended to be a “tongue-in-cheek reaction to recent events where milkshakes had been thrown at political figures”.

Mr Farage was one of several political figures who were ‘milkshaked’ during the European election campaign Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA