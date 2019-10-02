Car with bizarre bubbles on front tyre stopped on school run in Derby

A road-side officer was shocked to stop a driver after noticing a bizarre tyre filled with bubbles during the school run in Derby.

The driver was pulled over as they dropped their children off at school in Normanton by a member of Derby City Council's public protection team.

After inspecting the front tyre, the officer advised the motorist to head to a nearby garage to have a new tyre fitted.

It is unclear exactly how the bubbles came into the tyre but the AA, a British motoring association, told ITV News that bubbles can often form through "neglect and lack of maintenance on the car."