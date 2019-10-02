CCTV pictures released in hunt for £4.8m gold toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace

Police have released CCTV footage of a car. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Police have released CCTV images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the theft of a golden toilet valued at around £4.8 million from Blenheim Palace. Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace at Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on September 14, where the art installation lavatory was stolen in an overnight raid.

The toilet is worth £4.8 million. Credit: Tom Lindboe/Blenheim Art Foundation/PA

The fully functioning toilet, named America, was part of an art exhibition in a wood-panelled room at the 18th-century estate, and its theft caused significant flood damage as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use. Officers believe at least two vehicles were used during the burglary. No-one was injured and it is thought the offenders left the scene at around 4.50am. A photograph of a navy blue Volkswagen Golf R has been released by Thames Valley Police.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steven Jones, said: “The vehicle, a navy blue Volkswagen Golf R, remains outstanding, and I am appealing to anyone who recognises it, or may have seen it in or around Woodstock near the time of the incident. “It is believed that it was displaying cloned plates. “Also, I would appeal to motorists with dashcam footage in the area to review it and check if their camera has captured anything significant, or this vehicle itself. “The stolen artwork has not been recovered, but officers are working to retrieve it. Anyone who has any information regarding its whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police.

The damage to the room where the gold toilet was plumbed in Credit: Blenheim Palace/PA