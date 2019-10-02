Democrat White House hopeful Bernie Sanders has operation on blocked artery

Bernie Sanders’ campaign have said the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and has cancelled events and appearances “until further notice”.

The 78-year-old experienced chest discomfort during an event on Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement.

It said two stents were inserted and Mr Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits”.

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters on Tuesday night but did not mention any health concerns about the candidate. Mr Shakir said the “state of the campaign is strong” and played up Mr Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter.