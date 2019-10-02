Dina Asher-Smith storms to 200m World Championship gold for Britain

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith stormed to the World Championship 200m title, stretching away from the field.

The 23-year-old - who won silver in the 100m - destroyed the field as she led from the gun and never looked like losing.

Asher-Smith crossed the line in 21.88 - a new British record - and was a full five metres clear of American Brittany Brown in second and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking bronze.

In the process she became just the seventh British woman to win a world title.

She is also the first British woman to win a world sprint title.