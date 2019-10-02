- ITV Report
Dina Asher-Smith storms to 200m World Championship gold for Britain
British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith stormed to the World Championship 200m title, stretching away from the field.
The 23-year-old - who won silver in the 100m - destroyed the field as she led from the gun and never looked like losing.
Asher-Smith crossed the line in 21.88 - a new British record - and was a full five metres clear of American Brittany Brown in second and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji taking bronze.
In the process she became just the seventh British woman to win a world title.
She is also the first British woman to win a world sprint title.
The field was severely depleted after defending world champion Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson both withdrew with injuries. Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica withdrew after winning the 100m on Sunday.
But the young Londoner will not mind a bit, and the tears and smiles were there for all to see as she made her way round on a lap of honour.
She joins Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill in having won individual world gold for Great Britain.
Her mother, Julie, simply tweeted: "World champion. #speechless"
Speaking to the BBC, Dina said: "I don't know what to say, I don't think it's properly sunk in.
"I woke up today thinking 'this is it. This is the moment you did all your work for'. The tiredness disappeared.
"All the support means so much. For my mum, my dad and his wife to be here, it means so much.
"I'm lost for words. I dreamt of this and now it's real."