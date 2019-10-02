First reported case of Brexit-triggered psychosis presented by doctor

A doctor has warned that political upheaval can take a serious toll on mental health as he revealed details about the first reported case of Brexit-triggered psychosis. The male patient, in his forties, suffered hallucinations and delusions when his mental health “deteriorated rapidly” shortly after the results of the EU referendum in summer 2016. He also became increasingly worried about racial incidents and, after being admitted on to a psychiatric ward, said he felt ashamed to be British.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dr Mohammad Zia Ul Haq Katshu, who treated the patient, wrote: “His wife reported that since the EU referendum results were declared on 24 June 2016, he started spending more time putting his thoughts across on social media. “He found it difficult to reconcile with the political events happening around him. He became increasingly worried about racial incidents. His sleep deteriorated.” Once admitted, the unnamed patient was described as agitated, attempting to “burrow” through the hospital floor with his hands to “get the hell out of this place”. He believed he was being spied on and that talks on the radio were directed at him. He later said: “I was looking at the electoral map of voting for the EU. I am in a constituency that reflects an opinion that is not for me.” Dr Katshu warned that political events can act as “major psychological stressors” in the article published in BMJ Case Reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.