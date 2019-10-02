Flash flood clean-up begins after Isle of Man residents left trapped in homes

A resident cleans up in Cossington, Leicester, as floodwaters cover the ground floor in her home. Credit: PA

A clean-up operation is under way after heavy downpours caused flash flooding across the UK, which left residents trapped in their own homes on the Isle of Man. Thunderstorms swept across London, the south of England, Wales and the Midlands on Tuesday, with some areas hit by a week’s rain in just an hour. Police declared a major incident on the Isle of Man after the Laxey River burst its banks and the wet weather caused a number of incidents on different parts of the island, including a landslide on Mountain Road. Clean-up operations are now under way across the UK as forecasters said there will be a brief respite from the rain on Wednesday.

However the break from the downpours will not last long, as the remants of Hurricane Lorenzo will track over the UK on Thursday and Friday. The Isle of Man’s Department of Infrastructure said its engineers were working to assess walls and other structures in the village of Laxey following the flooding. A planned closure of Mountain Road on Wednesday will be used to inspect areas prone to landslides, the department added. Alice Morgan, 18, a university student from Laxey, said floodwaters in the village subsided between 3pm to 4pm on Tuesday.

A Coastguard helicopter on Laxey football pitch on the Isle of Man. Credit: Julie Graham/Twitter/PA

She said: “On my drive down the road, which was only resurfaced a few months ago, there are burst drains and major damage to several cars and homes. “The damage left behind is definitely people’s livelihood and homes. Floodwater is still running through homes and down any hill it can find. “The Isle of Man people have definitely banded together in this crisis and helped each other out.” Meanwhile , Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday that its crews would be working throughout the night in the village of Ruskington to assist with flooding in the area.

Flooding at Laxey Harbour. Credit: Ed Hutton/Twitter/PA