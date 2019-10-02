Former ITN and BBC broadcaster Peter Sissons dies aged 77

Former ITV News journalist Peter Sissons has died. Credit: PA

Former ITN and BBC broadcaster Peter Sissons has died, aged 77. A statement from Knight Ayton management said: "We are sad to announce that Peter Sissons, the former presenter on ITN, Channel 4 and the BBC, died peacefully last night in Maidstone Hospital, Kent. "His wife and three children were with him and wish to pass on their thanks to the hospital staff who were so caring and fought gallantly to save him to the end."

Peter Sissons and Fiona Bruce with her award for best TV Newscaster/Reporter, during the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards in 2006. Credit: PA

Mr Sissons worked as a journalist for more than 45 years, starting his career at ITN in 1964 after graduating from Oxford University. He was appointed ITN news editor in 1969, before becoming industrial correspondent a year later, and industrial editor in 1972. Mr Sissons took over as Channel 4 News anchor in 1982 and stayed with the programme for seven years. During his 25 years at ITN, Mr Sissons won the "best front of camera performer" award by the Broadcasting Press Guild and the Royal Television Society's prestigious "Judges' Award" for his work on Channel Four News.

ITN newsreader Alastair Stewart (left), weather forecaster Sian Lloyd (centre) and Peter Sissons at an awards ceremony in 1998. Credit: PA

While Mr Sissons was at Channel 4 News, the programme won an unprecedented seven consecutive BAFTA awards. He left ITN to join the BBC in 1989, where he took over from Sir Robin Day as the presenter of Question time. He continued in the role until December 1993. Mr Sissons worked in a number of roles while at the BBC, presenting several flagship news programmes including the Nine'O'Clock news, and also when the channel moved its late bulletin to 10pm in October 2000.

