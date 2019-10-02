From worker to walker - a Thomas Cook protest
She spent 20 years flying for Thomas Cook, but now Rachel Murrell's long-haul journey is a bit more down to earth. The redundant cabin manager is walking 200 miles from her home in Devon to Westminster. It's a one woman protest about what happened since the travel company collapsed. Today I spoke to her on day six of her slog.
"I was told my career with Thomas Cook was over via a WhatsApp message.
"Since then there has been almost no communication with me or the other staff.
"I felt so low, with all the confidence knocked out of me - I just didn't know what to do. I was reading 'Dick Whittington' to my daughter and had the idea of walking to London."
Rachel Murrell is one of around 9,000 UK Thomas Cook staff who lost their jobs. She calls it a "pilgrimage" and she is making this journey with three issues in mind:
Highlight how former Thomas Cook workers are being treated, with little communication from those now winding up the company.
Pressure banks and credit card firms to treat the redundant workers with compassion - many are struggling to pay credit card bills and mortgages and Rachel Murrell wants the to grant "payment holidays".
And she wants the highly paid Thomas Cook directors to hand at least some of their bonuses back.