From worker to walker - a Thomas Cook protest

She spent 20 years flying for Thomas Cook, but now Rachel Murrell's long-haul journey is a bit more down to earth. The redundant cabin manager is walking 200 miles from her home in Devon to Westminster. It's a one woman protest about what happened since the travel company collapsed. Today I spoke to her on day six of her slog.

"I was told my career with Thomas Cook was over via a WhatsApp message.

"Since then there has been almost no communication with me or the other staff.

"I felt so low, with all the confidence knocked out of me - I just didn't know what to do. I was reading 'Dick Whittington' to my daughter and had the idea of walking to London."