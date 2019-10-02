Students protest against shooting of 18-year-old activist in Hong Kong

Students gathered outside the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu memorial college (right) after an 18-year-old protester was shot by police. Credit: AP

Hundreds of students in Hong Kong have taken part in a strike to condemn the shooting of their classmate during pro-democracy protests against China. An 18-year-old student remains in a critical condition after being shot in the chest by police at close range. It was the first time a protester had been shot with a live round since protests in Hong Kong began in June, with tensions already fraught between activists and authorities.

Protesters gathered the day after China's National Day celebrations. Credit: AP

Students at the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu memorial college - which the teenager attended - called police “murderer” on Wednesday. They chanted anti-police slogans and demanded accountability. Sitting crossed-legged, some held an arm across their chest to below their left shoulder - the location of the teenager’s gunshot wound. One held a hand-written message condemning “thug police”.

Tuesday's protests were designed to mar China's National Day, marking 70 years of Communist rule. Pro-democracy politician Claudia Mo said: "The Hong Kong police have gone trigger-happy and nuts." Having repeatedly viewed video of the shooting, Ms Mo said: “The sensible police response should have been using a police baton or pepper spray etc, to fight back.

The protests in Hong Kong were a stark difference to the jubilant scenes in China. Credit: AP