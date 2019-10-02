- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson urges EU to compromise on Brexit in bid to reach new deal
Boris Johnson has set out his plan to resolve the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop and urged the European Union to compromise, or else he says it will be a no-deal Brexit.
The prime minister wrote to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to say that it would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” if the two sides could not strike a deal before the October 17 European Council.
He acknowledged there was “very little time” but said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise and move beyond existing positions” to reach an agreement.
The DUP - the party Mr Johnson relies on to prop up his government in the Commons - is on board with the prime minister's plan.
It said further work was needed but urged all parties to approach discussions with a "positive mindset within a spirit" of wanting a new deal.
Its leader Arlene Foster told ITV News the offer was "sensible and balanced" and said if the EU rejects the proposal, then "we will be entering into the realm of no deal".
But the Liberal Democrats Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said the offer is "nothing short of derisory".
He wrote on Twitter: "Based on principles long deemed unworkable by NI and ROI businesses, and delivering nothing more than confusion at vast cost, either he has learned nothing, or he wants them to be rejected."
A statement DUP said: "This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.
"It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.
"These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU Customs Union and the Single Market as with the rest of the United Kingdom."
While the DUP backed the PM, another of Northern Ireland's main parties, Sinn Fein, condemned the Mr Johnson's proposals.
Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said: "Boris Johnson has today again rehearsed this role for the Stormont Assembly, an Assembly which currently does not sit, currently does not sit because of the position of the DUP and the Tories and because of Brexit."
She branded Boris Johnson's latest Brexit proposals as a "political game changer" that drives a "coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement".
- DUP leader Arlene Forster says her party is behind the PM:
In his letter, Mr Johnson said the backstop – the contingency plan agreed by the EU and Theresa May to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland – must be removed.
Unlike Mrs May’s plans for a UK-EU relationship with a closely integrated customs arrangement, Mr Johnson favoured a looser free trade deal and “in these circumstances the proposed ‘backstop’ is a bridge to nowhere”.
Mr Johnson said the plan had five elements:
- A commitment to a solution compatible with the Good Friday Agreement
- Confirmation of support for long-standing areas of UK-Ireland collaboration including the Common Travel Area and north-south co-operation
- The potential creation of an all-Ireland regulatory zone covering all goods including agri-food
- The consent of those affected by that all-Ireland zone with the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly given the chance to endorse the plan before it comes into effect and then every four years
- Northern Ireland will be fully part of the UK customs territory and outside the EU’s customs union.
Mr Johnson claimed the plan was “entirely compatible with maintaining an open border in Northern Ireland”.
He told Mr Juncker that because the goods trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland made up "a little over 1% of UK-EU total trade in goods" it was "entirely reasonable to manage this border in a different way.
Any risks arising from the proposals would be "manageable", particularly as imports from third countries would be controlled by EU and UK customs authorities.
Under the plan there would be "decentralised" customs regimes, with paperwork conducted electronically as goods move between the two countries.
But Mr Johnson acknowledged there would need to be a "very small number of physical checks", which he claimed could be conducted at traders' premises or other points in the supply chain - rather than at the border.
He called for the two sides to work together to find "flexible and creative solutions", coupled with a joint commitment "never to conduct checks at the border in future".