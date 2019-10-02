Junior doctor told to leave UK due to 'admin issue' granted new visa by Home Office

Dr Chiang has been given right to remain in the UK. Credit: PA

A junior doctor who was told to leave the country of a "nonsensical administrative error" has been granted permission to stay in the UK. Mu-Chun Chiang, 27, has lived in the UK for more than 13 years but because her bank account went below £945 in the 90 days before she applied for a new visa, her application was rejected and the Home Office told her to leave the UK or risk up to six months’ imprisonment. However on Wednesday, Dr Chiang received notification from the Home Office that they have reversed their initial ruling and granted her a three year visa to remain in the UK.

Mu-Chun Chiang, 27, (left) was told to leave the UK. Her friend Mina Mesri set up a petition calling for her to be allowed to stay in the country. Credit: PA

Dr Chiang's student visa expired in June and her application for a new working visa was rejected in August due to a Home Office rule which states an applicant's bank balance cannot dip below £945, 90 days before sending in the request. She said that she had enough money saved up but the sum had dipped below temporarily for a few days. Dr Chiang believes part of the reason her case was dealt with so quickly was due to the media attention her case received. She told ITV News: "Yesterday, the Home Office said they are going to review my case. Then they said they had reviewed the case on exceptional circumstance and granted a work visa based on the new evidence I've provided."

The letter Dr Chiang recieved from the Home Office informing her that she could be detained and deported. Credit: PA

However Dr Chiang said she had not sent any new additional information to support her right to stay in the UK since receiving a letter on September 19, telling her to leave or face arrest. "Actually the only thing that's really changed has been the public and media attention," she said. Originally from Taiwan, Dr Chiang lived in Glasgow from 1997 to 2002 with her parents before returning to the UK in 2006 to study – and has lived here since, now working at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. She thanked her friends and family for the support she had received over the past week.

"Without my friends help, I probably would have left the country," Dr Chiang said. "It's a shock getting the letter and it makes you feel unwelcome for what is a small admin error. "A lot of people feel like they have no other option. I'm fortunate to have a friend who started a petition to support my stay in the UK. I feel like nobody, regardless of background, should have to feel like that. "Everyone should be treated with dignity and not in an inhumane way."

Dr Chiang grew up in Glasgow but now lives in Liverpool. Credit: PA