Life after Thomas Cook: A former cabin crew member's video diary
For more than two decades Ian Lilley worked for Thomas Cook and it was a job he loved.
A former member of the airline's cabin crew, he found out it was all over when he saw a picture of one of the aircraft impounded.
Mr Lilley is keeping a video dairy for ITV News showing what life is like for thousands of workers now coping with life after Thomas Cook.
He told me: "I felt sad, disheartened - sad for everyone.
"It was a great team.
"It was our lives.
"We loved it so much.
"Now its totally gone".
- Monday
For Ian Lilley its been a hard landing.
Now he faces applying for jobs, knowing thousands of other redundant Thomas Cook workers will be chasing the same work.
The CV writing and job hunting have started, "each application is like going through an exam - especially for people like me who have not looked for work for decades".
- Tuesday