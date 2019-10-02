Life after Thomas Cook: A former cabin crew member's video diary

For more than two decades Ian Lilley worked for Thomas Cook and it was a job he loved.

A former member of the airline's cabin crew, he found out it was all over when he saw a picture of one of the aircraft impounded.

Mr Lilley is keeping a video dairy for ITV News showing what life is like for thousands of workers now coping with life after Thomas Cook.

He told me: "I felt sad, disheartened - sad for everyone.

"It was a great team.

"It was our lives.

"We loved it so much.

"Now its totally gone".