‘Mob mentality rules jackdaw flocks’

When it comes to safety in numbers, jackdaws are keen to join the mob.

The birds are more likely to band together to drive off predators if lots of their feathered friends are up for the fight, new research suggests.

A study found that when jackdaws call out to show they are willing to mob a predator, others join in.

Scientists said this suggests the birds use a form of counting when deciding whether to join the crowd.

They can also identify the calls of individual members of their flock, according to researchers from the University of Exeter.