Norfolk County Council sends school admissions letters to grieving parents

A local council has apologised after it mistakenly sent letters to 41 grieving families inviting them to apply for a school place for their dead child.

Norfolk County Council’s error resulted in school admissions letters relating to 42 children who had died, being sent out. One of the letters concerned two children from the same family.

One of the forms read that a child who had died was “due to start school in a Reception class from September 2020 and it is now time for you to apply for a school place”.

One parent who received a letter, told the Eastern Daily Press when she read it she felt “like someone was twisting the knife into an already broken heart”.