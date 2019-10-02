North Korea fires projectile off eastern coast, says South

North Korea has fired at least one projectile off its eastern coast, South Korea’s military said, in what appeared to be a demonstration of its expanding military capabilities ahead of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korean officials said the missile was fired from North Korea’s eastern waters, suggesting it may have been submarine-launched.

But South Korean defence officials will not officially disclose whether the missile was fired a submarine, a barge or any other possible platform.

North Korea having the ability to launch missiles from submarines would be alarming because such weapons are harder to detect in advance.

According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missile flew about 280 miles at the maximum attitude of 565 miles before landing between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.