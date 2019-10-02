Patients struggle to secure lifesaving medicines as pharmacies battle supply disruption
Patients are facing increasing challenges to source lifesaving medicine, pharmacists have warned.
Chemists say they are "barely coping" and "at breaking point" with every major type of medicine experiencing supply issues.
This includes drugs for epilepsy, diabetes and depression.
A complex combination of factors have been cited for the shortages, including manufacturing issues, supply chains being stretched due to globalisation and the discontinuation of certain brands, driving demand up for alternatives.
One pharmacist told ITV News that while interruptions in supply were normal, he had never seen the situation so bad.
The trend emerged in a new poll of more than 400 chemists across the country who were asked which drugs they had struggled to obtain over the past six months.
Figures revealed:
- 84% experienced shortages of HRT for menopause
- 58% struggled to source anti-epileptic drugs
- 25% faced challenges in getting anti-depressant medication
- 22% were hit by a shortfall of diabetes drugs
One pharmacy team told the survey, by the Chemist and Druggist website, that patients are “very anxious and full of fear about their lives”.
Shabir Chowdhury, a pharmacist in central London, said he had been left in the dark by his suppliers and was having to increasingly turn people away.
"It is concerning and I wish it wasn't like this. I've been qualified for 17 years and it has not been this bad before now - I just hope it doesn't get any worse."
The Patients Association said: "It is unacceptable to hear that patients are being turned away due to lack of medicines, and with the additional uncertainty around the impact of Brexit, it is crucial that pharmacists are able to provide reliable information to patients."
ITV News has approached the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.
- If you are concerned by supply issues around your epilepsy drugs, visit the Epilepsy Society website