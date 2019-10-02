Patients struggle to secure lifesaving medicines as pharmacies battle supply disruption

Patients are facing increasing challenges to source lifesaving medicine, pharmacists have warned.

Chemists say they are "barely coping" and "at breaking point" with every major type of medicine experiencing supply issues.

This includes drugs for epilepsy, diabetes and depression.

A complex combination of factors have been cited for the shortages, including manufacturing issues, supply chains being stretched due to globalisation and the discontinuation of certain brands, driving demand up for alternatives.

One pharmacist told ITV News that while interruptions in supply were normal, he had never seen the situation so bad.

The trend emerged in a new poll of more than 400 chemists across the country who were asked which drugs they had struggled to obtain over the past six months.