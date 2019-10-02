Prince of Wales to open family firm’s new headquarters

The Prince of Wales will open the new headquarters of a civil engineering firm on a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Family-run company WM Donald is one of the largest firms of its kind in the north-east of Scotland and began trading more than 40 years ago.

It now employs more than 130 staff and is opening a new head office at Marrlaine, near Stonehaven.

Charles will officially open the new building on Wednesday.