- ITV Report
RAF Red Arrows wow spectators across the pond in Golden Gate Bridge flypast
The Red Arrows are stunning spectators across the pond in their "biggest ever" visit.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are currently on tour in North America, wowing with their dynamic displays and iconic flypasts.
The tour aims to promote the best of British and deepen partnerships with close friends and allies.
An RAF spokesperson said: "The 11 week deployment is an indication of the UK’s continuing commitment to enduring relationships, mutual prosperity and extensive security cooperation.
"With stops across the continent, the tour comprises aerobatic displays, flypasts of well-known landmarks and dozens of ground engagements – from business receptions to sessions highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects to young people."
Videos and pictures of the Red Arrows flying past well-known attractions in the United States have been shared on social media.
Flight Lieutenant Chris Lyndon-Smith, serving as Red 8 with the Red Arrows, said: "We are continuing with this epic tour of North America after departing Vancouver on Friday, then flew down to the Marine Corp Air Station Miramar to then display on Saturday and Sunday.
"We could only manage a flat show on Saturday but then managed to go full on the Sunday.
"We had one day off and then we came to Oakland via the Golden Gate Bridge. That was an amazing fly past."