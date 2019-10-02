RAF Red Arrows wow spectators across the pond in Golden Gate Bridge flypast

The Red Arrows are stunning spectators across the pond in their "biggest ever" visit.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are currently on tour in North America, wowing with their dynamic displays and iconic flypasts.

The tour aims to promote the best of British and deepen partnerships with close friends and allies.

An RAF spokesperson said: "The 11 week deployment is an indication of the UK’s continuing commitment to enduring relationships, mutual prosperity and extensive security cooperation.

"With stops across the continent, the tour comprises aerobatic displays, flypasts of well-known landmarks and dozens of ground engagements – from business receptions to sessions highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects to young people."