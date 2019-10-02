Teenager accused of throwing boy from Tate viewing platform named

The teenage suspect accused of throwing a young French boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery can now be named after a reporting restriction protecting his identity expired. Jonty Bravery, who is now 18, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly throwing the six-year-old victim from the 10th floor of the London tourist attraction on August 4. Bravery, of west London, was previously protected by a reporting restriction meaning his identity could not be made public while he was a child. However, the judge, Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC, sitting at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, ruled the defendant could be identified upon turning 18 after an application for a new reporting restriction was turned down. No further details from the hearing can be disclosed.

The Tate Modern art gallery where the incident took place Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The victim, who cannot be named because of his age, is said to be “making progress”. However, his family said in a statement this week that “our little boy doesn’t know anymore how to speak, to eat or to move his body” but that he is beginning to do his best to move his tongue, his right arm and hand. An update on a GoFundMe page, which has now raised nearly £100,000 for the boy’s medical care, said: “We see his efforts. We believe with all our heart that he will find the way, from his head, to do everything again.

