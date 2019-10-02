- ITV Report
Woman filmed dancing in front of lion after breaking into animal's enclosure
A woman who broke into a lion's den at Bronx Zoo was filmed dancing and waving her hands just metres away from the animal.
The unnamed woman was filmed standing in bushes in the African lion's dens on Saturday.
As she taunts the beast, the lion remains still and watches the woman wave her arms around.
In footage posted online, onlookers can be heard expressing their shock that the woman had broken in the enclosure. Others can be heard trying to get her attention.
Bronx Zoo confirmed a woman broke into the animal's enclosure.
A statement from the zoo said: "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.
"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."