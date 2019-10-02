Zavvi’s Champions League competition winners email broke advertising rules

Retailer Zavvi broke advertising rules when it mistakenly sent a mass email congratulating all the recipients on winning VIP tickets to the Champions League final, a watchdog has ruled.

Zavvi’s competition in May to win tickets, flights, hotel accommodation and a £250 prepaid cash card did not go to plan when many fans received exactly the same email informing them that the luxury prize was theirs.

Social media feeds lit up as customer after customer reported receiving “huge congratulations” from Zavvi for being “chosen as the winner” of a VIP trip for two to see Tottenham v Liverpool in Madrid.

However, recipients’ excitement was dashed when Zavvi tweeted out an apology, referring to “some technical issues”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said 57 people who received an email congratulating them on winning the prize challenged whether the promotion had been administered properly.