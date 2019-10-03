- ITV Report
Boris Johnson to defend new Brexit plan to MPs in the Commons
Boris Johnson is expected to defend his new Brexit proposals in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.
The prime minister will give a statement, a Downing Street source suggested, where he will be quizzed on his plans by MPs.
The statement will come after he updates his Cabinet at Number 10 on his proposals and before he makes calls to EU leaders.
Mr Johnson said he wants to secure a deal before the EU summit on October 17, so the UK can leave by October 31.
European leaders so far have been coy on Mr Johnson's new Brexit proposals, which proposes an alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop.
Mr Johnson has already spoken to Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr Juncker, while more talks are expected in the coming days.
Under Mr Johnson's proposals, Northern Ireland would remain in the EU single market rules for trade in goods, but leave the customs union with the rest of the UK as a "fair and reasonable compromise".
Both Mr Juncker and Mr Varadkar expressed concern that the return of customs controls threatened the Good Friday Agreement, which maintains an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The Irish Taoiseach said the proposals "do not fully meet the agreed objectives" of the backstop, while Mr Juncker said there were "problematic points".
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay sought to defend the proposals in a round of interviews on Thursday morning.
“We’re being very clear that we stand by our commitments to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“There will be no infrastructure on the border.”
As to the necessity of checks, he argued that “most smuggling operations aren’t actually addressed at a border”, with a heavy reliance instead on intelligence-sharing.
Even if the Prime Minister gets the support of EU leaders for a deal, he must get it through a Parliament that has so far been hostile to Brexit proposals.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson’s offer was worse than Theresa May’s thrice-rejected deal and warned that Mr Johnson appeared intent on a no-deal break on October 31.
Nationalists in Northern Ireland also expressed anger over a proposal requiring the suspended Stormont Assembly to approve the new arrangements, with a vote every four years.
Sinn Fein argued that it would effectively hand a veto to Mr Johnson’s allies, the DUP, who have a majority in the assembly.
Under the plan, the arrangements would start in 2021 at the end of the proposed transition period if there was no long-term trade agreement at that point and would continue until one was in place.
An explanatory note from the Government said a system of declarations for goods traded between the North and the Republic meant only a “very small proportion” would be subject to physical customs checks.
When they were necessary, it said that they would take place well away from the border, at the traders’ premises or other designated locations.
At the same time the plan proposes a “zone of regulatory compliance” covering the entire island of Ireland, tying the North to EU rules for the trade in manufactured goods and agri-food products.