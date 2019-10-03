Boris Johnson to defend new Brexit plan to MPs in the Commons

Boris Johnson is expected to defend his new Brexit proposals in the House of Commons on Thursday morning. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is expected to defend his new Brexit proposals in the House of Commons on Thursday morning. The prime minister will give a statement, a Downing Street source suggested, where he will be quizzed on his plans by MPs. The statement will come after he updates his Cabinet at Number 10 on his proposals and before he makes calls to EU leaders. Mr Johnson said he wants to secure a deal before the EU summit on October 17, so the UK can leave by October 31.

European leaders so far have been coy on Mr Johnson's new Brexit proposals, which proposes an alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop. Mr Johnson has already spoken to Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr Juncker, while more talks are expected in the coming days. Under Mr Johnson's proposals, Northern Ireland would remain in the EU single market rules for trade in goods, but leave the customs union with the rest of the UK as a "fair and reasonable compromise". Both Mr Juncker and Mr Varadkar expressed concern that the return of customs controls threatened the Good Friday Agreement, which maintains an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Johnson will try to convince Jean-Claude Juncker to agree to his new Brexit plan. Credit: PA

The Irish Taoiseach said the proposals "do not fully meet the agreed objectives" of the backstop, while Mr Juncker said there were "problematic points". Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay sought to defend the proposals in a round of interviews on Thursday morning. “We’re being very clear that we stand by our commitments to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “There will be no infrastructure on the border.” As to the necessity of checks, he argued that “most smuggling operations aren’t actually addressed at a border”, with a heavy reliance instead on intelligence-sharing.

Leo Varadkar said said the proposals 'do not fully meet the agreed objectives' of the backstop. Credit: PA