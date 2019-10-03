Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan has 'very good chance of getting through' Parliament, says Michael Gove

Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan to resolve the Northern Ireland backstop conundrum "has a very good chance of getting through" Parliament, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.

The Prime Minister's potential solution would see Northern Ireland effectively remain tied to EU single market rules for goods but leave the customs union.

Under his proposal, the arrangements would have to be approved by the currently suspended Assembly, which would then vote every four years on whether to keep them.

Appearing on ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston's show, Mr Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal planning, said there was a "pretty solid majority" in the Commons for Mr Johnson's plan.

The DUP have said they will back the Brexit blueprint and "they didn’t support any of the previous three attempts to get a deal.

"I know that some Conservative MPs who were unhappy with the withdrawal agreement that Theresa negotiated, have said that they’re supportive of this deal; so we have the DUP, Conservatives who were previously opposed, and some broad-minded and constructive Labour MPs.

"That seems to me to be a pretty solid majority.”