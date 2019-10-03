Clean-up operation continues as strong winds look set to hit parts of Britain

A major clear-up operation is under way after the devastating floods in the Isle of Man as rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of Britain in the coming days.

It comes as police on the Isle of Man declared a major incident after the Laxey River burst its banks, leaving nearby villagers trapped in their homes.

The Met Office said the remnants of ex-hurricane Lorenzo, which has pushed over the north and west of the Azores, could bring further wet and windy conditions to Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

The Isle of Man’s Department of Infrastructure said its engineers were working to assess walls and other structures in the village of Laxey, while Manx Utilities tweeted that following Tuesday’s flash flooding that it was working in the river to remove gravel, shale and debris which caused the blockage on the weir.

A planned closure of Mountain Road was being used to inspect areas prone to landslides.

Infrastructure minister Ray Harmer told the BBC that the “massive clear-up” would continue in the village “for the next day or so”.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle, who visited the scene, said: “I expressed my thanks to the emergency services for their rapid response and was struck by the community spirit and resilience of the people in the village.”