Dina Asher-Smith has sights on Olympic glory after receiving first World Championship gold for Britain

Dina Asher-Smith is only the seventh British woman to win an individual world gold. Credit: PA

Dina Asher-Smith has her sights set on Olympic glory after her historic gold medal at the World Championships. The 23-year-old won the 200m in Doha on Wednesday in a new British record of 21.88 seconds, breaking the one she set in Berlin last year. Asher-Smith becomes just the seventh British woman to win a world individual title joining Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Dina Asher-Smith storms to gold in Doha. Credit: PA

The sprinter, who also won 100m silver on Sunday, said: "The Olympics is less than a year away, we have already been thinking about it. "I don't think there's any time we're not thinking about the Olympics. "Doing well in Doha was part of the plan and in thinking about Doha you're thinking about the Olympics as well," she added.

Asher-Smith has broken numerous records. Credit: PA

She continued: "It means so much. "There are so many British fans here and I know lots of Brits live in Doha but lots have travelled and for my mum to be here, my dad, John [Blackie, coach] and his wife and my physios it means so much. "It's a different thing with everyone saying you're the favourite but it's a different thing going and doing it."

Dina Asher-Smith won gold for Britain in the 200m. Credit: PA

At her primary school in Orpington, there was no mistaking who the pupils were cheering on. Two pupils at the school said: "She's an inspiration to all girls to show however small they are, however big they are, as long as they put their dream first they can achieve it. "And she is just... I cannot believe that she came to this school and trained on this very playground." Another said: "I feel like she's the best person in the world, she's like determined and someone who brings the world to a better place."