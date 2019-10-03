- ITV Report
-
Footage from a camera on an eagle's back highlights glacier reduction in the Alpine mountains
Stunning footage captured on a camera on a giant eagle's back reveals the scenic backdrops in the Alpine mountains to highlight the glacier reduction in the area.
The bird, named Victor, unveiled sights which are usually unseen from the rest of the world as a camera was mounted on his wings.
Victor managed to film glaciers across five countries including the Marmolada glacier in Italy, Zugspitze glacier in Germany, Corvatsch glacier in Switzerland, Dachstein glacier in Austria and Aiguille du Midi glacier in France.
Victor's handler hopes the footage will highlight the importance of protecting birds and their environments, especially after a devastating recent report chronicled their decline.