Homeless LA singer who stunned social media with opera voice 'offered record deal'

A homeless woman who stunned Los Angeles police with her breath-taking operatic voice has thanked the officer who recorded her singing after she was reportedly offered a record deal.

Emily Zamourka was filmed in a video, first shared on Saturday, showing her delivering a powerful rendition of a Puccini aria on a metro platform in LA.

The video has since had over one million views on Twitter and Ms Zamourka has reportedly been offered a record deal.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Twitter they asked Zamourka what they could do for her after the city was captivated by her voice.