Shot Hong Kong teenager to be charged with rioting

Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

The teenager who was the first victim of police gunfire in Hong Kong’s months-long pro-democracy protests is to be charged with attacking police and rioting. The shooting occurred during widespread violence across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that marred China’s National Day celebrations and has deepened anger against police, who have been accused of being heavy-handed against protesters. The officer fired as 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin struck him with a metal rod on Tuesday. The government said Mr Tsang’s condition was stable after surgery.

There were violent scenes in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

Residents gather at a shopping centre to protest over the shooting. Credit: Felipe Dana/AP

A police statement said the case against Mr Tsang will be heard by a court on Thursday afternoon. He will be among seven people charged with rioting and faces two additional counts of attacking police, the statement said. It is unclear if Mr Tsang will appear in court, as the charges can be made in his absence. Rioting carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Thousands of people rallied on Wednesday to demand police accountability for the shooting, with many saying the use of lethal weaponry was unjustified.

Video report by ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward