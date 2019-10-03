Jennifer Arcuri had ‘every right’ to go on trade missions with PM

Jennifer Arcuri has said she is being ‘used as collateral’ by the PM’s enemies. Credit: Innotech Network

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri has said allegations that Boris Johnson bent rules to help her and her company when she lived in the UK are part of an “orchestrated attack”. Ms Arcuri, a technology entrepreneur and former model, said she had every right to go on overseas trade missions with Mr Johnson when he was London mayor. “This is an orchestrated attack on me, absolutely,” she told the Daily Mail in Los Angeles, where she now lives.

“I’m being used as collateral. All the allegations are false. “I had every right to be on those trips as a legitimate businesswoman and stand by everything that happened because these allegations are completely false. “Someone has gone to great lengths to put together a massive attack and I stand by the legitimacy of my business. “I am in fact a legitimate businesswoman.”

Jennifer Arcuri described herself as a ‘legitimate businesswoman’. Credit: Twitter/PA

Ms Arcuri added that it was “such a shame to see successful businesswomen … persecuted”. She added: “One of the things I’ve been surprised with is how much support there has been for me, despite these allegations, because women see through these attacks and they know the narrative.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is kissed by his partner, Carrie Symonds, after delivering his speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA