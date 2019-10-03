Johnson sets out to win backing of EU leaders for his Brexit blueprint

Boris Johnson is preparing for 10 days of “intensive discussions” as he seeks backing from EU leaders for his Brexit blueprint. The Prime Minister has said he wants to get an agreement in place for the EU summit on October 17, paving the way for Britain to leave with a deal at the end of the month. With the agenda for such meetings generally set several days in advance, he acknowledged there was “very little time” left. So far, however, European leaders have reacted coolly to the plan, set out in a letter to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, to resolve the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop.

Jean-Claude Juncker (right) has told Boris Johnson his plan in ‘problematic’ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was worse than Theresa May’s three-times rejected deal and warned Mr Johnson appeared to intent on a no-deal break on October 31. The Prime Minister will update the Cabinet, back from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, on the way ahead when it meets on Thursday in Downing Street. He has already spoken to Mr Juncker, Irish premier Leo Varadkar, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with more talks expected with other leaders over the coming days. Mr Johnson said his plan, which would see Northern Ireland remain tied to EU single market rules for trade in goods while leaving the customs union with the rest of the UK, represented a “fair and reasonable compromise”. However both Mr Juncker and Mr Varadkar expressed concern the return of customs controls – however light-touch – threatened the guarantee under the Good Friday agreement to maintain an open border with the Republic.

Leo Varadkar has warned the plan does not guarantee a fully open border with Northern Ireland Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The commission president said there were some “problematic points” while Mr Varadkar said the proposals “do not fully meet the agreed objectives” of the backstop. Nationalists in Northern Ireland also expressed anger over a proposal requiring the suspended Stormont Assembly to approve the new arrangements, with a vote every four years. Sinn Fein said that it would effectively hand a veto to Mr Johnson’s allies, the DUP, who have a majority in the assembly. Under the plan, the arrangements would kick in in 2021 at the end of the proposed transition period if there was no long-term trade agreement at that point and would continue until one was in place.

