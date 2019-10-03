Katarina Johnson-Thompson breaks British record and takes gold at World Athletics Championships in Doha

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has broken the British record and claimed gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

After finishing the first day of the heptathlon in first place, the 26-year-old kept her grip on the lead and stormed home in the final event of the day, the 800m.

The Liverpudlian's result put her in sixth place of all time, with an overall score of 6,981 points - beating Jessica Ennis-Hill's previous national record - on Thursday to seal her fifth senior title.

Nafi Thiam, who holds the Olympic title, was odds-on favourite to defend her 2017 victory before the start of competition but finished second on 6,677 points, with Austria's Verena Preiner third.

Belgium's Thiam has been untouchable for the last three years, winning world, European and Olympic titles.

She had not lost since Gotzis in 2016.

But Johnson-Thompson sent out a major warning to Thiam ahead of next year's Olympics in Tokyo and won Great Britain's second gold in Qatar after Dina Asher-Smith's 200m victory on Wednesday.