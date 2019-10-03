Naga Munchetty returns to work on BBC Breakfast today for the first time since she was at the centre of an impartiality row over her criticism of Donald Trump.

Munchetty, 44, appears alongside her co-host Charlie Stayt, live from the BBC studios in Salford, Greater Manchester.

It is her first on-screen appearance on the BBC Breakfast sofa since a ruling originally made by the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) was overturned by the corporation’s Director-General Tony Hall.

The ECU had originally ruled that comments she made about the US President broke its editorial guidelines.