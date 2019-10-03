No let-up in UK’s wildlife losses, report warns

Cuckoos, whose call was once a common sound of summer, are among the species in decline Credit: Ben Andrew/RSPB Images/PA

More than two-fifths of UK species including animals, birds and butterflies have seen significant declines in recent decades, a major study shows. The State of Nature report, which draws on scientific monitoring since the 1970s, warns there is no let-up in net losses for the UK’s wildlife. More intensive agriculture is still driving declines in farmland nature, while climate change is also having an increasing effect, with average UK temperatures rising by 1C since the 1980s.

Some farmers plant flower-rich field margins Credit: Colin Wilkinson/RSPB/PA

Pollution continues to cause problems for natural areas such as streams, despite legislation to curb harmful pollutants, according to the report, which is a collaboration of more than 70 wildlife organisations with Government agencies. Thousands of acres of habitats are being lost to development – although woodland cover has increased, new wetlands have been created, heath and moors restored, and many farmers are farming in nature-friendly ways. Data on nearly 700 species of land, freshwater and sea animals, fish, birds, butterflies and moths reveals that 41% have seen populations decline since 1970, while 26% have increased and 33% have seen little change. Among thousands of species, from mammals to plants, assessed on international criteria, 15% are threatened with being lost from Britain, including wildcats and greater mouse-eared bats.

Credit: PA Graphics

Some 133 species have already vanished from Britain’s shores since 1500, the 2019 State of Nature report says, including birds such as the wryneck and serin, which were lost as breeding birds in the 20th century. The study, which comes after similar analyses in 2013 and 2016, also shows that butterfly and moth numbers have been particularly badly hit. Butterfly numbers have fallen by 17% on average and moths by 25%. Populations of some butterflies, such as the high brown fritillary and grayling, which need specialised habitats, are down by more than three-quarters since 1970. The report also highlights successes such as the return of red kites, bitterns, large blue butterflies and beavers to Britain, and the establishment of lady’s slipper orchids at 11 sites in northern England. Daniel Hayhow, lead author on the report, said: “We know more about the UK’s wildlife than any other country on the planet, and what it is telling us should make us sit up and listen. “We need to respond more urgently across the board if we are to put nature back where it belongs.”

Beavers have been reintroduced Credit: Nick Upton/RSPB/PA