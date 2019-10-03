Four killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

A civilian employee raged through a Paris police headquarters with a knife, stabbing four colleagues to death before he was shot and killed. The man, a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit, launched the attack in his office then moved to other parts of the large 19th century building across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Three of the people he killed were police officers, the fourth an administrator, the Paris prosecutor said. An officer stopped the attack when he shot the assailant in the compound’s courtyard. The employee who carried out the attack had worked for the city’s police force since 2003 without ever arousing concerns, French interior minister Christophe Castaner said.

Armed soldiers patrol after the incident in Paris Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

“There were no warning signs,” Mr Castaner said. “This man was known inside the computer department, he worked alongside his colleagues and never presented any behavioural difficulties.” Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said authorities opened a murder investigation, for the moment ruling out a terrorism inquiry. He said the 45-year-old assailant’s home was being searched. Three of the victims were men and one was a woman, Mr Heitz said. A department employee wounded in the rampage underwent emergency surgery, Mr Castaner said.

A helicopter is parked on the Pont Marie bridge after the incident at police headquarters Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

“It’s the worst scenario possible, an internal attack with colleagues working together,” said Philippe Capon of the UNSA police union. Mr Capon cautioned against jumping to conclusions on the motive and said: “Nothing can be ruled out, including a personal issue.” French media reported the employee carried out the attack with a ceramic knife. The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

Police officers demonstrating on Wednesday Credit: Thibault Camus/AP