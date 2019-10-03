Four police officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

A man armed with a knife has killed four police officers at the Paris police headquarters, a French police union official said.

The attack on Thursday at around 1pm local time (12pm BST) began in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound, across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

But it was not immediately clear how far the assailant got inside the building.

Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene.

A police union official, Jean-Marc Bailleul, told French broadcaster BFM TV that information was still coming in but he understood the attacker was a police department employee.