- ITV Report
Four police officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
A man armed with a knife has killed four police officers at the Paris police headquarters, a French police union official said.
The attack on Thursday at around 1pm local time (12pm BST) began in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound, across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.
But it was not immediately clear how far the assailant got inside the building.
Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene.
A police union official, Jean-Marc Bailleul, told French broadcaster BFM TV that information was still coming in but he understood the attacker was a police department employee.
Union official Loic Travers says the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.
He said he is unable to remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.
French media reported that a staff member carried out the attack with a ceramic knife in part of the prefecture that is not open to the public.
Emery Siamandi, an employee at police headquarters, said he heard gunshots and immediately saw two officers come outside an office weeping.
A third officer, who Siamandi described as the person who shot and killed the assailant, came out on his knees, also in tears.
The neighborhood, one of Paris' busiest tourist attractions, was locked down, the Cite metro stop was closed and the bridge between Notre Dame and the headquarters building was blocked off.
French President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to the police headquarters. His office said the president wanted to show solidarity and support toward all police officers and employees.
The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest against low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.
Extremists have repeatedly targeted French police in France in recent years.
In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Elysees boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.
In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.