Priti Patel to ask for Met Police to be probed over ‘VIP paedophile’ claims case

The Home Secretary will ask Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary to review the Metropolitan Police and its response to the ‘Nick’ affair, it has been reported. Nick, whose real name is Carl Beech, accused former politicians and army and security chiefs of sadistic sexual abuse up to four decades ago. Beech also said he had seen boys being murdered.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Operation Midland, a 16-month police inquiry that cost £2.5 million, investigated Beech’s claims. The homes of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall; Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan; and former Tory MP Harvey Proctor were raided during the investigation. The inquiry ended in 2016 without a single arrest. In July Beech was found guilty of fabricating claims of rape, torture and murder. He is serving an 18-year jail term.

Former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor Credit: Danny Lawson/PA