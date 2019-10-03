Seven killed as wartime US bomber crashes

Seven people have died after a Second World War-era B-17 bomber crashed after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff. The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and crashed into a maintenance shed at Bradley International Airport as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said. It was carrying 10 passengers and three crew members, authorities said. Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said hours after the crash that some of those on board were burned and “the victims are very difficult to identify.”

Some of the survivors of Wednesday’s crash were critically injured, authorities said. One person on the ground was also hurt in the crash and a firefighter involved in the response suffered a minor injury. The death toll of seven could rise, Mr Rovella said. He said some lives were likely saved by the efforts of people including a person who raced to help the victims and people on the plane who helped others to escape the fire by opening a hatch. “You’re going to hear about some heroic efforts from some of the individuals that were in and around that plane,” he said. The retired, civilian-registered plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its Wings of Freedom vintage aircraft display to the airport this week, officials said.

Emergency crews respond to where a Second World War-era bomber B-17 plane crashed Credit: Kassi Jackson/AP